Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,313 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.4% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

