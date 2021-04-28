Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 105 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $16.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,480.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,873. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,489.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,378.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,132.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

