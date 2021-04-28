Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,798. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

