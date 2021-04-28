Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $217.71

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $217.71 and last traded at $215.07, with a volume of 997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.93.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.60.

The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after buying an additional 62,196 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

