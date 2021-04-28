Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $281.85 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $285.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

