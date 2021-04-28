Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $284.44

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $284.44 and last traded at $284.00, with a volume of 2174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $278.54.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.78 and its 200-day moving average is $245.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

