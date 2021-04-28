Norges Bank Invests $3.21 Million in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.66. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $405,469 in the last quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

