Norges Bank Invests $4.59 Million in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000. Norges Bank owned 0.59% of State Auto Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STFC shares. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of STFC opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $793.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.19.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $374.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

