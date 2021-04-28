Norges Bank Invests $5.85 Million in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

SAVE opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

