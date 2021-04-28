Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,123,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Franklin Street Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSP shares. TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

FSP stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $582.79 million, a PE ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

