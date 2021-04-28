Norges Bank Takes Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 193,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICPT. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $701.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $95.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

