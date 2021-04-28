Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.
Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.