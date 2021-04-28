Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

