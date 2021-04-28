North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NRT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 16,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,420. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 81.10% and a return on equity of 1,101.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

