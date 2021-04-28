Northern Trust Corp Acquires 12,178 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of Innodata worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.34 million, a PE ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 2.07. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 25,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

