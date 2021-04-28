Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

