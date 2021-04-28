Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 846.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6,291.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.11.

