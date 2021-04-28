Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.16% of ClearSign Technologies worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.03. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

