Northern Trust Corp Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of Marchex worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marchex by 416.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

