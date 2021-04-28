Northern Trust Corp Sells 75,621 Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 75,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of GasLog worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GasLog in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GasLog by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 233,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOG. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $553.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Equities research analysts predict that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

