Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in USA Truck by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

USAK opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. USA Truck, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

