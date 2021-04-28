Northstar Advisory Group LLC Buys 65 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

UNP stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $226.72. 49,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,495. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $226.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

