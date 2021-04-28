Northstar Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 2.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,179. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $211.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.