Northstar Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

PFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

