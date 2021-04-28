Northstar Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,244,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.22. 44,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,178. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $103.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.