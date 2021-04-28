Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $361,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.9% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 404,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 40.1% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 458,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after buying an additional 131,359 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.39. The company had a trading volume of 108,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $172.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

