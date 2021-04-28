Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,979 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,442. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17.

