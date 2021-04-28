Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.