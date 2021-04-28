Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUV opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.