Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $269,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $265.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

