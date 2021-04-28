Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

Shares of FB opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.56 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.12. The company has a market cap of $864.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,569,661 shares of company stock valued at $445,089,071 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

