Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.28.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

