NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 109,335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

