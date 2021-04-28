Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

