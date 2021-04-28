NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 671,673 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

