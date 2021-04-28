NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

DNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

