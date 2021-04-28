NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NRG Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.53 for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

NRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.72.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 27,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

