Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $80.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nucor by 148.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 261,801 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.