Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $80.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.
In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nucor by 148.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 261,801 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
