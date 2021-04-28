Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce $336.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.60 million. Nutanix reported sales of $318.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $27.32. 657,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,778. Nutanix has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

