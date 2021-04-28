Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NUW remained flat at $$16.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,265. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

