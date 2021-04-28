Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $269.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.72 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

