Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in eGain by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in eGain by 19.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 118.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

EGAN opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $303.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

