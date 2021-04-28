Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 13.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 716.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 112,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last 90 days. 28.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

