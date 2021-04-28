Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 709.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 369,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,541. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

