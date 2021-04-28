NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.82.

NVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares downgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NVA stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.29. 1,407,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,260. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.43.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

