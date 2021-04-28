NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $615.27 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.84 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $382.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

