Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,189.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.