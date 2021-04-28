Nwam LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT opened at $285.42 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $173.36 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.59.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.