Nwam LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.