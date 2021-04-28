Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

