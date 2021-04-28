NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.
NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.
Shares of NXPI opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
