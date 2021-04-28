NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Shares of NXPI opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

